The fire broke out during the night and the result was shocking. Seven people died in an apartment fire in Nice. Among the dead were three small children.

Nice – Seven people died in an apartment fire in Nice, southern France, last night. Among the dead were three small children, Mayor Christian Estrosi announced. In addition, one resident was critically injured. The city set up crisis care for residents. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said that the rapid intervention of the rescue services prevented further victims.

As the newspaper “Nice-Matin” reported, the fire broke out at around 4 a.m. in a high-rise district on the outskirts of the city and raged with great violence on the seventh floor of a building. An entire family with three children aged five, seven and ten died in the fire. Two people jumped out of the window to escape the flames, one of whom died. Investigators initially assumed arson, reported the broadcaster BFMTV, citing the public prosecutor’s office. dpa