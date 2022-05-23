Home page World

Split

Passengers are treated after their rescue in the port of Real. © Uncredited/Philippine Coast Guard/AP/dpa

A fire breaks out on a ferry shortly before the destination port west of Manila. Several people are killed and a few more are still missing.

At least seven people have been killed in a ferry fire in the Philippines.

According to the Coast Guard, there were a total of 124 passengers and 10 crew members on the ship. The Coast Guard has been able to save 120 people so far, seven are still missing. The ferry was less than a kilometer from its destination port of Real, Quezon province, west of Manila, when the fire broke out. The fire allegedly came from the engine room.

Traveling on the water is part of everyday life on the archipelago of the Philippines. Accidents are common due to inadequate safety standards and overcrowding. The worst peacetime shipping disaster occurred in Philippine waters in 1987 when a ferry collided with a tanker. More than 4000 people lost their lives at that time. dpa