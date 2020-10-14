The PSOE parliamentary spokesperson, Adriana Lastra, with the general secretary of the socialist group, Rafael Simancas. JJ Guillén / EFE

Parliament as a sounding board for the problems of society, its aspirations, its demands. This is one of the unwritten functions of the Cortes that parliamentarians introduce because the regulations allow it. Noise and anger have raged in the Spanish Congress for a long time, but next week could be “wild”, as Gabriel Rufián, from ERC predicted on Tuesday, because issues will be addressed suddenly and at a time of maximum political tension key that can mark a large part of the legislature: the disapproval of Pablo Iglesias, the state of alarm in Madrid, the beginning of the processing of the first Coalition Government Budgets and the Vox motion of censure that worries the PP so much.

Between this Wednesday and Thursday, the disapproval of the second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, will be debated and voted; the president, Pedro Sánchez, will be demanded to remove him; and in the appearance of the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, on his reasons for decreeing the state of alarm in Madrid, his resignation will be required. On Wednesday and Thursday of next week the motion of censure presented by Vox against the Government’s management in this pandemic will be debated.

None of these points will go forward because the progressive parliamentary majority will work and the government will appear numerically victorious, but debates of extreme political virulence are expected. The atmosphere is so rarefied that on Tuesday, the new PP spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, located within the moderate wing of the party, came to accuse the president, Pedro Sánchez, of promoting “dictatorial behaviors and mechanisms” and of wanting to terminate The rule of law.

The right wing in Congress, normally divided by its various interests, regrouped yesterday in reaction to the initiative presented by the PSOE and United We Can to modify the form of election of the members of the Council of the Judiciary. PP, Vox and even Ciudadanos question that United We can have a voice in the negotiation of a state power that openly criticizes as they will show this Wednesday in the control session.

The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, will attack Pablo Iglesias like this, asking Pedro Sánchez if he is going to stop him. The President of the Government is not only not going to dismiss him, but is going to support him, because he understands that the problems he may have with the Justice have not reached the standards established by the parties to remove one of their members: the opening of the oral trial.

In the socialist sector of the Government they acknowledge with concern that it would have been better if the leader of Podemos had not been related to the Dina case or the Neuron case. And they admit that it does not help that the circumstances have led to the figure of King Felipe VI being on permanent display because that is how it covers members of United We Can express their republicanism and that the opposition deduces that their objective, not theoretical or principled , is to work so that the debate on the monarchy in Spain opens.

This Wednesday, in the debate on the situation of the coronavirus epidemic in Madrid, Minister Illa will hear from the PP the same attacks that the Madrid president, the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso, replies daily, who accuses him of “authoritarian” practices and arbitrary. There will be no vote in that debate, but there will be a fray.

In these days, in addition, the Executive has begun to summon the partner parties of the investiture to hear their positions on the Budgets, the first of this coalition and determinants to plan the recovery. Next Tuesday, the State accounts will pass their first parliamentary examination, as it is discussed in Congress whether the exceptional circumstances that justify the suspension of the deficit and debt rules really exist. The Government needs that endorsement, which it will exceed more than likely with its usual partners, but what will be its support in the final discussion of these Budgets remains unclear. Rufián insisted yesterday that ERC and Cs are incompatible.