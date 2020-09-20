D.he number of new corona infections in some North Rhine-Westphalian cities continues to rise sharply. On Sunday, the cities of Hamm and Remscheid also exceeded the so-called advance warning level. This means that the people there may now have to adjust to the first restrictions on public life.

In terms of the key figure – the new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days – Gelsenkirchen was still at the top of the large cities and districts in North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday. The so-called seven-day incidence was given by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) as the previous day as 44.1 – a week earlier it was 10.7. Hamm got a value of 43.0 on Sunday – a week earlier the seven-day incidence there was 10.1. In Remscheid, according to the RKI, 36.9 people per 100,000 inhabitants were infected with the corona virus in the past seven days – a week earlier it was 20.7.

Cities and districts with a seven-day incidence over 35 must coordinate specific countermeasures with the responsible state authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia. In addition, from this value onwards, no more spectators are allowed, for example, at football Bundesliga games, which could become an issue in Gelsenkirchen. FC Schalke 04 will have their first home game of the season next Saturday.

The city of Cologne with a value of 34.2 and the Oberbergische Kreis with a value of 33.0 are also close to the pre-warning level.

If a large city or a district exceeds the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week, “additional protective measures must be ordered” according to the North Rhine-Westphalian Corona Protection Ordinance.