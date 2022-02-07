Home page world

Vaccine ampoules with Biontech vaccine are ready for vaccination. (Archive image) © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

The RKI has again reported a new high for the seven-day incidence. 95,267 new corona infections have been registered in the past 24 hours.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported an increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence and thus a new record. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Monday morning as 1426.0.

For comparison: the day before the value was 1400.8. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 1176.8 (previous month: 303.4). The health authorities in Germany reported 95,267 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:05 a.m. A week ago there were 78,318 infections.

Experts assume that there will be a high and increasing number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data, partly because testing capacities and health authorities are at their limits in many places.

49 deaths within 24 hours

According to the new information, 49 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 61 deaths. The RKI has counted 11,117,857 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The RKI last gave the number of corona-infected patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days on Friday at 5.45 (Thursday: 5.00). These may also include people with a positive corona test who have another main illness.

The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Monday as 8,142,100. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 118,766. dpa