The Robert Koch Institute has registered 9,677 new corona infections since Tuesday. That is a good 3,000 more than the day before, but significantly less than a week ago, when more than 17,000 infections were reported within one day. However, the lower number of tests over Easter could distort the result.

Doctors stand by the bed of a seriously ill patient in the Covid-19 ward of the Leipzig University Hospital. Image: dpa

I.In Germany, almost 10,000 new corona infections were recorded within one day. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Wednesday morning, citing information from the health authorities, 9,677 new infections and 298 further deaths were reported. The RKI pointed out that fewer tests would be made and reported around the Easter holidays. A week ago, the RKI reported more than 17,000 new infections with the corona virus within one day.

The nationwide seven-day incidence fell from 123 to 110.1 compared to the previous day. The seven-day incidence indicates the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. In February this value had temporarily fallen below 60 before it rose significantly again. A week ago the incidence was 132.2.

According to the RKI, the total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic increased to 2,910,445. A total of 77,401 infected people died.

The RKI put the number of those recovered from Covid 19 disease at around 2,614,500.