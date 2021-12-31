Home page politics

divide

Robert Koch Institute © Paul Zinken / dpa

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) published a higher nationwide seven-day incidence on Friday than the day before – but with the restriction that the data can provide an incomplete picture due to the low test and reporting activity during the holidays.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) published a higher nationwide seven-day incidence on Friday than the day before – but with the restriction that the data can provide an incomplete picture due to the low test and reporting activity during the holidays. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week in the morning as 214.9. For comparison: the day before the nationwide value was 207.4, a week ago it was 265.8. The health authorities in Germany reported 41,240 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from the numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:19 a.m. Exactly one week ago there were 35,431 infections.

According to the new information, 323 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 370 deaths. The RKI has counted 7,150,422 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Thursday as 3.15 (Wednesday 3.18). The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered on Friday at 6,382,900. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 111,925. (dpa)