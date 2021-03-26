The incidence value in Cologne continues to rise. The city of Cologne’s crisis team will be providing a press conference on the current corona situation in Cologne from 1 p.m.

Cologne – How will Lord Mayor Henriette Reker and the city's crisis team Cologne on the increasing number of Corona infections react in Cologne? According to the State Center for Health in North Rhine-Westphalia, a value of 128 was reached on Friday. The crisis team will provide information about the current corona situation in a press conference from 1 p.m. The issue could then not only be the rising incidence. The question of how a possible corona emergency brake will apply from Monday could also be answered.

Most recently, Cologne also expressed interest in participating as a city in the model project that is testing an opening concept despite Corona. It is conceivable that this could also be the topic. Like the current one The corona situation in Cologne is and what measures are being taken, 24RHEIN reports from 1 p.m. in the live ticker for the press conference.