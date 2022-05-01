Home page World

The health department in Heinsberg, North Rhine-Westphalia. © Jonas Güttler/dpa

With a value of 666.4, the seven-day incidence is again lower than the previous day. The RKI registers 11,718 new corona infections and 10 more deaths.

Berlin – The nationwide seven-day incidence has continued to fall. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Sunday morning as 666.4 (previous day 717.4; previous week: 807.0; previous month: 1586.4).

However, the incidence does not provide a complete picture of the development of the infection, also because the official reporting data depends on the testing behavior of the population. The RKI therefore analyzes other parameters regularly – but not on a daily basis. In their weekly report published on Thursday, the experts assumed, among other things, that the key figures for hospital admissions had continued to decrease.

24,809,785 infections detected

The health authorities in Germany recently reported 11,718 new corona infections to the RKI within one day, according to figures from Sunday morning (previous week: 39,179 registered infections). The values ​​vary significantly between the individual days of the week, as some federal states do not report to the RKI, especially at weekends.

According to the new information, 10 deaths were recorded in Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 24 deaths. This number also fluctuates a lot from day to day, since only a few data are reported to the RKI at the weekend.

The RKI has counted 24,809,785 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected. dpa