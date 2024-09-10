Seven conspirators plotting to assassinate Pope arrested in Indonesia

In Indonesia, seven people were detained who were preparing an assassination attempt on the Pope. This is reports published by The Straits Times.

The conspirators were stopped just two days before Pope Francis’s visit to the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. It has not yet been established whether they know each other and whether they are part of a common terrorist cell. One of the detainees was found to have a bow and arrows, a drone, and Islamic State leaflets (recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia and banned).

According to Indonesian police, the conspirators were outraged by the Pope’s intention to visit Istiqlal, the largest mosque in Southeast Asia. Another reason for discontent was that television companies, at the request of the authorities, were going to show Francis’s visit instead of the adhan (the Muslim call to prayer).

