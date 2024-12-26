Seven communities continue with a yellow warning due to fog, waves or wind

Seven communities continue this Thursday under a yellow warning (risk) due to fog, waves or gusts of wind that could reach 80 kilometers per hour, reports the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) on its website.

In the center of the peninsula, all of Castilla y León and the provinces of Albacete, Ciudad Real and Toledo (Castilla-La Mancha) are at a yellow level due to fog with visibility between 100 and 200 meters and which in specific areas can be freezing and go accompanied by cencellada.

In Teruel and Zaragoza (Aragon), Tarragona (Catalonia), Álava (Basque Country) and Lugo (Galicia), the yellow warning also persists due to fog with visibility between 100 and 200 meters.

The province of Cádiz (Andalusia) is in yellow due to maximum wind gusts between 70 and 80 kilometers per hour and due to adverse coastal phenomena with easterly winds of 50 to 61 km/h (force 7), occasionally from 52 to 74 km/h (force 8) in the Strait and the Trafalgar area offshore.

With the yellow warning there is no meteorological risk for the general population, although there is for some specific activities.