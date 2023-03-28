The police released seven colombian women who were forced to practice prostitution in a house located in the town of Sabadell, located in the province of Barcelona, ​​in the northwest of Spain.

The release of the Colombian women, as reported by Blu Radio, materialized in the development of an operation against human trafficking.

During the operation, five people were captured who, allegedly, are engaged in the sexual exploitation of women, drug trafficking and money laundering.

The Spanish Police raided two buildings, in which they found, according to the official report, documentary and computer material, in which there are “accounting notebooks and agendas related to criminal activity.”

According to this medium, the women were recruited in Colombia with the false promise of employment as cooks in Spain. However, when they were in the European country they were taken to a clandestine place where they were locked in a locked basement. There they were sexually exploited all day and controlled through security cameras in a guarded house.

In addition, they were forced to take drugs, have sex even when they were sick, and were sometimes beaten and assaulted by customers. They lived crammed into a small and unsanitary space, where they shared a bed.

The Police indicated that the five detainees are accused of trafficking in human beings for the purpose of sexual exploitation, money laundering and crimes against public health for drug trafficking, two have entered preventive detention and three have been released with charges.

