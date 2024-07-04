Nintendo has been on everyone’s lips these past few days, as they gave the best performance of the summer events with their livestream in which they gave us good news such as the return of Mario & Luigi, as well as the arrival of a new Zelda where the princess has the main role. And all those revelations have not been enough, as today they revealed new additions to the Switch Online service, with some classics that will surely come to mind for many.

Among the new releases we have Cobra Triangle, Solar Jetma, The Mystery of Atlantis, Mach Rider, Golf, Donkey Kong Jr Math and lastly Urban Champion. All of which can be obtained on the service as of now, and this is unusual, because the company usually gives dates for the releases and does not release them in the same revelation.

Here is the trailer:

