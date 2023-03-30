Seven civilians were killed in a bombing raid by Dutch F-16s on the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016. NOS, Nieuwsuur and NRC report this after research. The Ministry of Defense will still investigate the airstrike.

Between 2014 and 2018, Dutch fighter jets took part in the fight against the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and part of Syria. The F-16s flew more than 3,000 sorties. So far, two attacks were known to have resulted in a total of dozens of civilian deaths.

According to NOS, Nieuwsuur and NRC, who investigated on the spot, two university employees and five of their relatives were killed in the attack on March 22, 2016 on a residential complex of the University of Mosul. The pilots thought they were attacking an IS headquarters.

Mosul

The US military headquarters in charge of the fight against IS (Centcom) investigated all attacks that could have caused civilian deaths. Centcom concluded in 2017 that no civilians were killed in the attack on Mosul. In the same year, Centcom also received a report that civilian deaths had probably occurred in the attack.

Because Centcom saw nothing special on the video of the attack, the report about civilian casualties was judged to be implausible according to NOS, Nieuwsuur and NRC. The Dutch Ministry of Defense was not informed. Later research by the US Department of Defense found that Centcom’s investigations into civilian casualties varied quite a bit in quality.

Family

Relatives of the March 22, 2016 attack now want an independent investigation. Four civilians were killed in another Dutch attack on Mosul a year earlier. Defense later paid compensation to the surviving relatives. And at least seventy civilians were killed in a Dutch bombing raid on Hawija.