Setting up the tree and the Christmas decorations on the Constitution Bridge or enjoying the invisible friend (for which we always lack ideas) are some of the most deeply rooted Christmas traditions in Spain. However, every year we add a new one, invented or exported. One of our favorites is wear an ugly sweaterthose that so many of us have seen in the movies.

In fact, this tradition even has its own day in the United States. This is Ugly Sweater Day, which is celebrated on the third Friday in December which, in 2024, falls on the 20th, the official prelude to the holidays. In fact, wearing an ugly sweater has even become a trend and it is no longer strange to find several family members wearing matching or very extravagant clothes.

So, if you want to join this new established tradition, you just have to select your crown jewel, that ugly sweater (or pretty, depending on how you look at it) that will attract everyone’s attention this Christmas. To help you, we have selected our favorites under these lines.

Sweater with Christmas borders

For those who want to try this ugly sweater Without betting on a garment that is too ugly, this Lefties model is one of our favorites. With the classic Christmas borders and the red color of the seasonits print includes some typical motifs of these dates. The best? Its low price and it is available to combine with the whole family.

Cheap Christmas sweater from Lidl

Given the use we want to give to this garment, Going for cheap models is almost an obligation. So much so that Lidl has joined this trend and launched its own proposals. We are left with these models for women made of soft fine knit with a round neckline. Like the previous one, they are printed with Christmas motifs.

Sweater with message

Another Christmas classic, sweaters with not-so-indirect messages. In this case, we opted for a proposal from La Tostadora that send a direct warning to that family member who won’t stop talking to us of politics during Christmas Eve dinner: “Less nougat, more nougat.” Quite a declaration of intentions to also remember that sweets should not be missing from a Christmas table.





Merry Stitchmas Sweater

Disney lovers, this is the most beautiful ugly sweater What are you going to want to have? The popular character of Stich stars in this garment in which he becomes Santa Claus to wish Merry Stitchmas to everyone. The garment has a round neckline and ribbed finishes.

Sweater to become Santa Claus

The mythical Christmas characters are also a recurring feature in the sweaters of the time. So if you want to get into the shoes of Santa Claus, Lidl makes it easy for you with this model that recreates him. Besides, It has LED lights and musicmaking it one of the favorite candidates to be the best ugly sweater of the year.

winter sweater

As much as we love Christmas, we don’t like so much the time of year it passes, the dreaded winter. For this reason, this jersey, one of the most beautiful in the selection, takes advantage winter icons for your print: snowflakes and penguins.

Christmas tree sweater

We close our selection with an authentic ugly sweater that will make you carry the Christmas tree with you. And this model makes you blend in with the decoration. It doesn’t lack detail: the balls, the stars and even the typical tinsel.

