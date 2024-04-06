The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported today, Saturday, that seven children were killed and two others were injured, including a woman, in an explosive device explosion in the Daraa countryside.

SANA, quoting a source in the Daraa Police Command, said, “Seven children were killed and two other people, including a woman, were injured in the explosion of an explosive device planted by terrorists” in the city of Al-Sanamayn in the northern countryside of Daraa.

For its part, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that eight children were killed by a bomb explosion in the Al-Majbal neighborhood in the city of Al-Sanamayn, while a ninth child was injured.

The Observatory said, “Eight children of varying ages were martyred, and another was injured, as a result of the explosion of an explosive device.”