Seven children were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Nazran in the Republic of Ingushetia. This was announced on Thursday, February 4, by the TV channel. REN TV…

“The injured were taken to the Children’s Republican Clinical Hospital in a state of moderate severity,” the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told reporters.

Earlier in the day press service The regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on the hospitalization of four children with carbon monoxide poisoning. Their condition was assessed as moderate.

Information about what happened in one of the apartment buildings in the city was received by the department on Thursday night.

“Upon the arrival of the gas service workers, during the inspection of the apartment, it was revealed that the ventilation of the chimney draft of the entrance was the cause of the poisoning,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

It was noted that seven people and one piece of special equipment went to the scene.

On February 2, a wooden house caught fire in a village near Tomsk. A nine-year-old girl who was inside was poisoned by carbon monoxide and received numerous burns. She was hospitalized in serious condition and died the next day. On this fact, a criminal case was initiated under the article “Causing death by negligence.”