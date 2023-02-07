The house where the fire broke out in the French town of Charly-sur-Marne / AFP

Family drama in France. A mother and her seven children have died in a violent fire at her home in Charly-sur-Marne, a town of 2,600 people east of Paris, the Aisne prefecture announced. The deceased, five girls and two boys, were between 2 and 14 years old, and the woman, about 40 years old, specified the gendarmerie. According to the press