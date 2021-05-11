During the shooting in the Kazan school, seven children and a teacher were killed, 20 people were injured. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the President of Tatarstan.

As the head of Tatarstan said earlier, four boys and three girls became victims of the shooting.

According to the regional Ministry of Health, 21 people were taken to hospitals, six children are in intensive care.

On Tuesday morning, an incident occurred at an educational institution on Faizi Street. Two young men with weapons entered the school and opened fire. One of the shooters jumped out of the window, the second was eliminated by the security forces.

Security measures have been strengthened in all educational institutions of the city. The evacuated children were placed in kindergartens. A counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime has been introduced in the city.