With just a week away, they have opened in the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao Two new exhibitions. First it was a retrospective of Tarsila do Amaral, with about 140 works by the artist who painted modern Brazil. And now it’s the turn … to a great selection of 150 masterpieces of Drawing and engraving of the Budapest Museum of Fine Artswhich can be seen in Bilbao until May 25. Distributed in the three classic rooms (205, 206 and 207) and in 209, they review seven centuries of works on paper, from the fifteenth century to the present.

In the middle, we visited a few days ago the exhibition accompanied by Marta Blávia, one of her curators together with Kinga Bodi. This generous loan, thanks to an agreement between the Guggenheim and the Museum of Fine Arts-Gallery Hungarian of Budapest, has been possible because they have closed their doors several museums in the city to renew their headquarters. It is part of a ambitious plan [Liget]launched in a gigantic urban park in Budapest, which will have half a dozen new cultural centers and museums. Among them, the Hungarian Music House, designed by Sou Sugimoto; the ethnographic museum and the New Nacaa Galleryl, designed by the SANAA STUDY (Sejima and Nishizawa and associates). It will be the largest artistic museum in the country, which will merge the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts and the Hungarian National Gallery.

The collection of works on the role of the Hungarian Museum (it retains treasures from ancientity to the 21st century) treasures more than 100,000 engravings and about 9,000 drawings. Articulated in twelve thematic sections, includes works by Leonardo da Vinci, Rafael (They hang together ‘Study of Cabezas’, of the first, and ‘head of Angel’, of the second), Durero and Rembrandt (two of the biggest recorders in history), Piranesi, Rubens (‘Profile portrait of the artist’s son, Albert Rubens’), Canaletto, Tiepolo, Guardi, Fragonard, Poussin, Goya (A stamp of ‘the disasters of war’ and ‘The dream of reason produces monsters’, famous etching of its ‘whims’), Picasso (And his famous etching Egon Schiele, Munch, Van GoghBaselitz or Richter, among many others.

Above, 'The field of San Zanipolo in Venice', by Francesco Guardi. On these lines, on the left, 'Dutch farm between lights and shadows', by Rembrandt. On the right, 'two embraced women', by Egon Schiele

In the center of each room, a somewhat futuristic white structure has been installed, which contrasts with the Malva color of the walls of the rooms. In them, the History of the collection of prints and drawings of the Museum of Fine Arts of Budapest, Its origins (part of the artistic funds of lyou sterházyan important family of Hungarian aristocrats who in 1871 sold his collection to the State) and the Achievements of its directors, conservatives and commissioners both in the expansion of the collection, as in its study and exhibition.

In 2017, the Thyssen Museum He celebrated his 25 years with several exhibitions: one, with the masterpieces of the museums of Budapest, which the Kings inaugurated, accompanied by the president of Hungary and his wife. The Museum of Fine Arts of Budapest (opened in 1906) and the National Gallery of Hungary (1957) gave 90 works. His collections met from 2012.