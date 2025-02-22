02/22/2025



Updated at 2:00 p.m.





He Real Betis This noon has offered the list of 20 players summoned to travel this afternoon to Getafe In the face of the meeting that this Sunday from 18.30 he will face the Azulón team in the Coliseum corresponding to the 25th day of LaLiga EA Sports. Manuel Pellegrini He has not been able to count on up to seven players due to injury while he has the good news of Bakambu’s recovery, which could not be aligned with the Kaa Gent in the return due to some discomfort in the fingers of the foot.

They will not be able to travel to Getafe the injured Bellerín, Ortiz, Marc Roca, William Carvalho, Fornals and Lo Celsowhile Abde is last -minute low even though Pellegrini had pointed out that he could travel. Bakambu has finally entered after recovering from his foot ailment in the second after missing the shock back against the Kaa Gent.

He has not thrown pellegrini of many youth players for this match, only from the youth goalkeeper Manu González while the usual ones are Mateo and Jesús Rodríguez. The Verdiblanco subsidiary plays his first RFEF game this afternoon seeking to get out of his results crisis.

The list of Betis summoned to travel to Getafe is as follows: Adrián, Fran Vieites, Manu González, Sabaly, Aitor, Bartra, Llorente, Natan, Ricardo, Perraud, Altimira, Johnny Cardoso, Mateo, Isco, Antony, Jesús Rodríguez, Chimy Ávila, Vitor Roque, Cucho Hernández and Bakambu.