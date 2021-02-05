In the Tver region, it is planned to create seven outpatient oncological care centers (CAPC). Two of them will open in 2021. This became known during a meeting in the regional government on February 4.

The first cancer center will appear at the Avayev Center in Tver. Reconstruction is underway there now. The specialists of the institution will be engaged in diagnostics and examinations, according to the results of which the patients will be redirected to the oncological dispensary for specialized care. The second TsOAP will be created in Vyshny Volochok, they write Tverskiye Vedomosti.

Medical workers for institutions have already been trained. The necessary equipment is being purchased.

In total, it is planned to open seven such centers in the region. In addition to Tver and Vyshny Volochek, they will appear in Rzhev, Kimry, Bezhetsk, Nelidovo.

On 3 February, the European Commission (EC) presented the EU’s cancer control plan. According to the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, with the help of the plan, the commission intends to provide access to the highest standards of diagnosis and treatment of cancer, detect cancer at early stages, and improve the quality of life of patients and those who were able to defeat the disease.