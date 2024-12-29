The Civil Guard has arrested seven people who served as skippers in a cayuco that arrived on November 3 at La Restinga (El Hierro) with 207 immigrants for allegedly having murdered four of the occupants during the journey.

This was reported this Sunday by the Benemérita, which added that the detainees were housed in the humanitarian emergency device of Las Raíces, on the island of Tenerife, and that the investigation It began after the testimonies of the immigrantswho pointed out that the trip had been a “real nightmare.”

In this way, the agents were able to learn that this cayuco initially left from Gambia and that they subsequently made a stop on the island of Bassoul (Senegal), at which time most of the immigrants who finally arrived in the Canary Islands boarded.

However, after three days of sailing, three of the skippers, in charge of ensuring order inside the boat, They decided to retaliate against several immigrants supposedly because one of the occupants, possibly affected by the harshness of the trip, suffered an episode of disorientation.









They blamed one of the occupants for what happened

This situation caused the three bosses to blame him for the misfortune of the journey, inflicting severe beatings on him and those who defended him, while as punishment, allegedly They decided to kill four of them to frighten the rest of the migrants from the cayuco.

However, the Civil Guard has fully identified three of the victims, whose families have been informed thanks to international cooperation mechanisms of their death and the arrest of those allegedly responsible.

For this purpose, a member of the Benemérita stationed in that area of ​​the African continent and personnel from the Senegalese National Gendarmerie have traveled.

For its part, regarding the fourth victim, efforts are currently being carried out. to find out your identity and be able to contact their relatives.

It should be noted that within the group of immigrants that reached the coasts of the Canary Island, one of them had to be transferred to the hospital where underwent surgery due to a deep wound in the chest, which could be compatible with a stab wound.