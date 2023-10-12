Detained-disappeared people inside the clandestine center that operated in the facilities of the 9th Military Zone barracks in Culiacán (Sinaloa), in an image from 1978. truth commission

Two years after its birth, the Commission for Access to the Truth, Historical Clarification and the Promotion of Justice of the serious violations of human rights committed from 1965 to 1990 in Mexico, has presented its first report. Union of multidisciplinary efforts, the commission for the Dirty War has highlighted the review of military installations in different states, access to 87 files from different agencies, the more than 900 interviews carried out with people related to events of this time and, also, the difficulties in accessing information from the Army and the National Intelligence Center.

Created in the image of the commissions that existed in Uruguay, Argentina or Ghana, the Mexican one tries to understand the size and density of the counterinsurgency apparatus, part of the State that led the PRI for decades. Also to draw the havoc caused. Agents from different agencies worked for decades against anything that smacked of political dissidence. It is difficult today to give a number of dead, tortured, missing… For example, the National Search Commission points out that between 1964 and 1985 at least 899 people disappeared. But reality could hide higher figures. In 2014, the Guerrero Truth Commission said that there were 788 in the State alone.

In the concrete field, the president of the commission, Alejandro Encinas, also in charge of the government team investigating the Ayotzinapa casehas announced the discovery of seven bones in a town in the Tierra Caliente of Guerrero, Ajuchitlán del Progreso, supposedly belonging to people retaliated by the military in that area, in July 1971. At that time, the State of Guerrero was one of the great concerns of the repressive apparatus of the State, mainly the Ministry of Defense (Sedena) and the Federal Security Directorate.

Encinas has explained that the seven would be part of the same family unit, a situation that forensic studies must confirm. The investigators learned about this episode thanks to a group of “relatives” who approached the members of the commission, after a meeting held on April 28 in Mexico City. There they explained to them that at that time, soldiers took the victims from their homes, killed them and buried them in crop fields. The researchers crossed the story with military archives and found the event, narrated very differently in the military archives. “That was recorded as a ‘confrontation’, differing with the relatives and witnesses of what was allegedly a massacre and a summary execution,” the report reads.

In several visits to the area, the researchers found three places, Los Espadines, Loma Las Desdichas and Palos Altos. In photos that appear in the report, but that the commission has preferred not to disclose, it is observed that one of the points lies between well-grown corn plants. The researchers found the bones there, a success in the work of the commission, whose mandate ends in just under a year. The internal story remains secret for now. And one question stands out: what kind of fear, fear, prevented the rescue of these bodies, buried there for 52 years?

Encinas has also highlighted a suspicion that little by little has become certainty: the use of the common grave of the Panteón de Dolores, one of the largest and oldest in the capital, to dispose of the bodies of those retaliated against, which the perpetrators said that they were from unknown people. The commission’s Missing Persons Search Mechanism, headed by historian Javier Yankelevich, has indicated that in recent years they have finished digitizing the pantheon’s record books, which illustrate the arrival of the bodies of almost 100,000 people, just among 1968 and 1982. Of all of them, “approximately 15,000” did so as unknowns. Researchers are now mapping the cemetery’s mass graves to begin burials soon.

The Army again

The presentation of the commission’s report has shared the spotlight with the disclosure, at the same time, of a dossier that denounces “manipulations” by the Army, documents on the Dirty War that appear in its own archive, and resistance from the military institute to hand over information. The authorship of the dossier lies with one of the five mechanisms that make up the truth commission, the Historical Clarification Mechanism (MEH), made up of Eugenia Allier, David Fernández, Carlos Pérez Ricart and Abel Barrera.

“The investigation team managed to detect how the consulted documents went through a censorship process by the team of military officers involved in serving the Mechanism,” says the dossier, “once the MEH requested the files identified in the Concentration Section for consultation, these were transferred to the office of one of the official persons of the archive where the documentation was reviewed by military personnel in order to censor parts of the information, subtracting parts of the documents that contained documents considered by the military as inadequate for consultation because it contains evidence of serious human rights violations that occurred between 1965 and 1990. The Army thus covers up possible perpetrators,” he adds.

The criticism continues. “Military archivists rifled through and altered the contents of at least nine files,” she says. The authors give examples, such as a document titled “National Committee for the Defense of Persecuted Prisoners, Disappeared and Political Exiles.” The dossier states: “This file contained, as initially recorded, follow-up reports to the Committee. When it was requested for review in the courtroom, it was found that of the initial 71 pages, it only had 13″.

In other cases, the MEH requests information, collaboration or documents from the Army, which responds with denials or evasion. “Sedena has appealed to the protection of personal data, national security, the preservation of good relations with other countries and the fact that it can only obey what has been ordered, to deny the review of files and documents” , says the dossier. Thus, for example, Sedena denies documents after 1990, even if they deal with cases from previous decades, or denies documents that contain information about possible perpetrators or military commanders of the time, with the excuse that it would first have to ask their permission.

The MEH’s complaint about the conduct of the Sedena reminds the Ayotzinapa case. During the last year and fear, the team of investigators that the IACHR commissioned to Mexico to investigate the case has denounced the resistance of the Army to deliver military intelligence documents on the attack against the normalista students in Iguala, Guerrero, in September 2014, and the disappearance of 43. The Army has excused its refusal on the non-existence of this type of documents, which is absurd, in view of the publication, two years ago, of two military espionage documents, which included interceptions of communications from members of the criminal network that attacked the students.

Regarding this, Encinas has said: “We will attend to the incidents that the MEH has raised with us, in order to overcome the obstacles regarding access to the files of the CNI, those of the Presidential General Staff and the observations that have been made regarding the restrictions.” in access to Sedena information.” In the context of the Ayotzinapa case, Encinas has not yet managed to twist the arm of the Army, a situation that has generated a distancing between the families of the 43 and the Government.

