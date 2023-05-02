Police have found seven bodies in the yard of a convicted rapist (39) in the US state of Oklahoma. In a search for two missing girls aged 14 and 16, the police came across the bodies. The two girls and the 39-year-old man are said to be three of the seven bodies. The identity of the other four persons is unknown.

The girls, Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer, were last seen in a car with the man near Henryetta on Monday.

The county sheriff would not confirm who the victims are, but said “everyone we were looking for has been found.” The investigation is now regarded as a murder case.

The bodies were found in the 39-year-old man’s yard, a large piece of land in the countryside with many trees. Members of the authorities’ search team visited the scene twice on Monday after the girls were reported missing.

"We still have no idea how these people died," the sheriff told local media. "This is a black day for Okmulgee County."

The 39-year-old man had to appear in court on Monday because he was suspected of possessing child pornography and approaching minors online. An arrest warrant was issued when he failed to show up.

The man was convicted of rape in 2003.





