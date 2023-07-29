Saturday, July 29, 2023, 5:47 p.m.



| Updated 18:28h.

Starting early this Saturday morning, several boats with dozens of people on board were arriving at the coast of the Region of Murcia. In total, seven boats that transported 66 passengers to the beaches of Murcia, according to sources from the Government Delegation. First, the Red Cross informed the competent authorities that it had assisted some thirty immigrants in Águilas who had arrived in two small boats, one in Cabo Cope and the other in Calabardina. These same sources specified that they were ‘taxi boats’ destined for irregular immigration through routes from North Africa.

Later, other boats reached the Murcian coast; specifically, Cabo Tiñoso, in La Azohía, and Calblanque. Precisely, on this last beach, the passengers were able to disembark, 112 sources said. In addition, three other boats were intercepted and transferred to the port of Santa Lucía, Cartagena, where the immigrants will go into custody for one or two days at the Attention Center Temporary for Foreigners (Cate). They will receive judicial support and, later, the NGOs will take care of them. The Civil Guard identified the owners of the boats and arrested them for possible human trafficking.