AstraZeneca advises healthcare personnel to pay attention to the possible manifestation of “Signs and symptoms suggestive of thromboembolism and / or thrombocytopenia” in people vaccinated with your drug. He has done it through a letter, published with the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Spanish Medicines and Health Products Agency (Aemps), in which it urges professionals to “instruct those vaccinated to request immediate medical attention”If the following symptoms appear after vaccination:

– Dyspnoea, or shortness of breath.

– Precordial pain.

– Edema lower limbs.

– Abdominal pain persistent.

– Neurological symptoms (including severe headache or persistent and blurry vision).

– Skin bruises.

– Petechiae in places other than the place where the vaccine was administered.

Vaccine safety

Despite making this recommendation, in the note collected by Medical Writing, the pharmaceutical company insists that its vaccine is safe, claiming that serious problems are rare: “They have reported very rare cases of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia, sometimes accompanied by bleeding, after vaccination with COVID-19 Vaccine Astrazeneca ”. For this reason, its inoculation continues to be recommended, since “the benefit-risk balance of the vaccine continues to outweigh the risk of possible adverse reactions despite the possible link with these very rare conditions ”.

For its part, EMAAlthough he gave the go-ahead to resume vaccination with AstraZeneca, he has not cleared up all the doubts he has about the drug. On Tuesday, its director, Emer Cooke, confessed that clinical and laboratory reports do not allow “definitively to rule out a link between the (AstraZeneca) vaccine and the cases” thrombosis or blood clotting. The safety committee (PRAC) of the EMA carried out an exhaustive analysis, “reviewing all the cases, the laboratory results and the clinical reports”, for which it authorized the use of the doses, but Cooke admitted that it is necessary to “launch a further investigation to understand more and also analyze specific observational studies ”.

In Spain, after a nine-day break, the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine was resumed on Tuesday, with which it is intended to accelerate the rate of vaccination. Until now, our country has administered 6.6 million doses in total, 77.8% of those received, while more than two million people have received the complete guideline with both injections, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health.