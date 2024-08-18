Ciudad Juarez.- Six men and one woman were arrested by the Municipal Police after interventions for allegedly committing administrative offenses revealed that they had outstanding arrest warrants against them for crimes against health.

Judicial authorities issued the warrants between June 2023 and August of this year.

The following were arrested: Josue Jesus SG in the Plutarco Elias Calles Expansion neighborhood, Juan Daniel CS in the Toribio Ortega neighborhood, Edgar Joel AR in the Valle de Fundadores neighborhood, Manuel Omar JI in the Lomas de San Jose neighborhood, Bryan Efrain RM in the Patria neighborhood, Cristina Berenice SU in the Finca Bonita subdivision, and Jose Adrian DO in the Palmas del Sol subdivision.

After having been read their rights, the now detained individuals were transferred and handed over to the corresponding authority, which will be in charge of following up on said judicial order.