THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 11:21 am

National Police agents dismantle a criminal group made up of seven people who

robbed an inhabited home to seize a plantation ‘indoor’ marijuana.

Three of the detainees were the material authors of the assault. They agreed suddenly and by force in an inhabited house to

hit and threaten, gun in hand, the person who was inside at that moment with the intention of seizing a marijuana crop that was in the house, but finally they did not achieve their objective.

When the National Police arrived at the scene

stopped the plantation owners at first as alleged perpetrators of a drug trafficking crime, and initiated an investigation to determine who had been the perpetrators of the home assault.

It was then that the group of robberies of the National Police in Murcia and the Judicial Police Brigade in Molina worked together to be able to

completely wipe out all the gang members. It was an investigation in which not only the identities of the four assailants at gunpoint at the home were specified, but also three more people who would be directly related to the robbery, since they were members of the organization that was in charge of monitoring and focusing the objectives that were going to be assaulted.

An operation in which the agents intervened three firearms, the drugs they tried to steal and disguise elements, and which ended with the total dismantling of the network. The seven members of the gang were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty, who ordered the imprisonment of the four material perpetrators.