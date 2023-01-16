The Civil Guard dismantled a group dedicated to the manipulation of a roulette wheel in an Águilas game room with which they would have won nearly 50,000 euros. The ‘Partage’ operation began following a complaint from the legal representative of a company, owner of the machines installed in this establishment. Apparently, he detected certain anomalies in one of them, which was awarding a large amount of prizes.

The agents inspected the premises and discovered that the methacrylate dome of the roulette wheel had a hole through which there was a wire. This element allowed the ball to go to the boxes chosen by the players. Through the security cameras, a group of people were located who, due to their movements and the results of their games, could be behind these practices. The videos showed a suspicious maneuver by one of the clients, who was interfering with the trajectory of the ball to benefit the bets of the game. In five days, the band had reached close to 50,000 euros in prizes.

To alter the roulette wheel, a fairly precise maneuver is needed that supposedly would have been carried out by the main ringleader. For this, he would have used a battery drill, which he would carry hidden in a shoulder bag. With this tool he would have bored the machine in just a few seconds. The estimated damages of these events range over 3,000 euros.

Once the people behind the scam were identified, the Civil Guard established a search device. The investigation concluded with the arrest of seven people, two of them with police records for similar crimes. Those arrested are six men and one woman from Águilas, of Spanish nationality and aged between 20 and 30 years. All the members of the group are credited with the alleged authorship of the crimes of fraud, damages and belonging to a criminal group. The detainees and the proceedings have been made available to the Investigating Court of Lorca.