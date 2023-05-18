The murder of Sailer Huraldo Mesa, the 21-year-old Dominican shot in Fuenlabrada (Madrid) in October 2022, had the rap of singer Rochy RD as its soundtrack. The perpetrators of the crime waited until the end of that concert in a nightclub in a local polygon to attack. The origin of this fatal aggression is situated in a previous performance by that same interpreter, whose shows are considered high risk in Spain. On September 11, a month before the murder, several gang members had clashed at another of their concerts in the Shoko room, in the center of Madrid. That day the blood did not reach the river, but the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) swore that it would not stay that way. And they waited for Rochy’s next date in Spain to finish what they considered they had left halfway.

That is the reconstruction made by the investigators of this murder, for which they have just arrested seven implicated, two of them minors, after seven months of investigations in which they have been tracing the chronology between concert and concert. This has been the outcome of Operation Sauco, named after the street where the events took place, Luis Sauquillo. The seven are members or are related to the DDP, while most of the followers of Rochy RD show their affinity or belonging to their enemy gang, the Trinitarios, on the networks.

Group V of homicides and the Provincial Information Brigade, which has three groups dedicated exclusively to following youth gangs, have worked on the investigation. The detainees are part of the chorusas they call the groups in which they are organized, from the Campamento neighborhood (Latina district).

That night of October 3, the police had coordinated a special surveillance device because they knew it was a high-risk event. The agents met hours before with the organizers of the show and inspected the Caña Brava room. They also remained stationed in the vicinity of the nightclub until the last customers had left the premises, after half past five in the morning on that Monday. Around this time, with the premises closed and the last customers lazily moving away from the establishment, the display was concluded. Everything seemed to have gone well, without frights. In a car parked at the door, in fact, several employees slept exhausted from a night of intense work, waiting for those responsible to finish making the box and bring them back to their homes.

At about a quarter to six, Sailer and other friends were spending the last minutes of a night out on a bench a few meters from the entrance to the club. Sailer’s figure, burly and nearly seven feet tall, stood out in the gloom. That same figure had caught the attention of many in the room, because he remained on stage for a good part of the concert, because he knew one of the members of the artistic team, explains one of the organizers, who remembers the boy just behind the singer.

Perhaps that height and that visible position or the fact that he was the last assistant on the street marked his death sentence. A group came up and attacked their targets. The gunman did not miss with an accurate shot that killed Sailer almost instantly, who was also wounded in the head with a knife. The other three attendees of the show who stayed at the door with him were injured, one also by gunfire and two others by knife cuts.

The group of attackers arrived and left in a van, which they left abandoned in a street near the nightclub after the crime. The policemen combed the municipality for days until they found one in which the license plate seemed modified. After some verification, they determined that this was the vehicle used in the murder and that the license plates had been tampered with. It was the inspection of that van that began to shed some light on the darkness surrounding Sailer’s murder.

The victim was the son of a former mayor of a municipality in the Dominican Republic, Tamayo, and did not reside permanently in Spain. He was a big basketball fan and called himself on social media as NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the absence of the delivery of the body due to the state of the investigation, his relatives paid tribute to him in the church of the Delicias neighborhood, in Arganzuela, a few days after the crime, at a funeral full of T-shirts with Sailer’s face and surrounded by a Strong police presence to prevent riots. On Three Kings Day, Sailer was buried with honors and a large procession in his hometown, in the Dominican Republic.

Months after the murder, Rochy RD was hired again to perform in Madrid, this time at a venue in Chamartín. A decision that the manager of the venue greatly regretted because he was forced to double security and many of his regular customers canceled his reservations. Rochy’s faithful followers came to the hotel where he was staying, but did not pay to see him. That time there were no gang confrontations. Vengeance had already been consummated.

