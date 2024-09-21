Ciudad Juarez.- Seven people were arrested in separate incidents, as during searches for alleged administrative violations (and drug possession in the case of one of them) agents from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat discovered valid arrest warrants.

A court of control issued a warrant against Adonis BE, 29, on February 2 for the crime of aggravated assault and threats, and he was arrested yesterday at the intersection of Ramón Corona and Ignacio de la Peña streets, in the Centro Zone.

Melissa Judith SV, 40, who has been wanted since September 11 for crimes against health, was also arrested in Ramón Corona and Inocente Ochoa (Partido Rompero neighborhood), as were the following five detainees.

Since January 24, a judge ordered the arrest of Rubén RH, who was located at the intersection of Volcán Fugi and Volcán Edna streets, in the Cerradas del Parque neighborhood.

Rodrigo SP, 28 years old, was placed under arrest at the intersection of Avenida de las Granjas and Casas Grandes, in the Granjas Polo Gamboa neighborhood by a warrant issued on August 12, 2024.

Ángel Adrián RB, 20 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Rivera de los Manantiales and Rivera del Vergel streets, in the Riveras del Bravo neighborhood, by an order dated September 10, 2024.

Christian Adán RM, 32 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Paseo de las Palomas and Paseo de las Codornices streets, in the Paseos del Alba subdivision in compliance with the court order of July 10, 2024

José Ramón HH, 24 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Alcatraces and Casa Blanca streets, in the Las Almeras subdivision, as he had been wanted by judicial authorities since April 1, 2024.

After having been read their rights, the now detained individuals were brought before the corresponding authority, which will be in charge of following up on said judicial orders.