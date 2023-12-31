admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/31/2023 – 12:43

An action by the Military Police of Paraná ended with seven dead in the early hours of this Sunday, 31st, in Curitiba. The corporation says that the deaths occurred in a confrontation against criminal groups in the Parolin neighborhood; No officer was injured in the incident. Ten weapons were seized.

The identification of the dead was not released by the police. Agents reported that they were called around 4:30 a.m. to respond to more than 50 gunshots. The first teams were met with shots from different calibers, including rifles, according to information in the incident report.

Five suspects were killed after clashes with the Battalion of Special Rounds (BPRONE). After new complaints from residents, two more people were located who were believed to be armed. Both were also killed, according to police.

According to the PM, the shots recorded before the arrival of the police refer to disputes over drug trafficking areas in the capital of Paraná.

Among the seizures made at the scene were ten weapons, two ballistic vests and ammunition. As happens in cases involving death, a Military Police Inquiry will be opened for investigation and forwarding to the Public Prosecutor's Office. Police and Criminalistics Institute teams remain at the scene this Sunday morning.