In movements to which no link has been found, seven people, alleged members of the Islamist group Hamas, were arrested in Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.

The first arrests occurred in Denmark, when the Police announced the arrest of three individuals in an “anti-terrorist operation”, in which an ideological background was not specified.

“The objective was to arrest three people and carry out a series of searches throughout the country. The three people are now in our custody, accused of a terrorist crime. And there is one detainee in the Netherlands,” he said at a press conference, the operational head of the Danish intelligence services (PET), Flemming Drejer.

Authorities in Copenhagen did not provide any details beyond saying the arrests had “foreign threads” and were “related to criminal gangs,” pointing to the Family Loyal gang, which had long been behind feuds, violence , robberies, extortion and drug sales in the Danish capital.

Those detained in Denmark would have to appear for a custody hearing in less than 24 hours behind closed doors, which would not give rise to details of the case.

“This is extremely serious,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Thursday, December 14, from Brussels, where she was attending a European Union summit. “Of course, it is completely unacceptable in relation to Israel and Gaza, that there is someone who brings a conflict elsewhere in the world to Danish society,” she added.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, authorities detained a 57-year-old man in the southeastern city of Rotterdam.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media upon arrival at an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, December 14, 2023. European Union leaders, in a Two-day summit will discuss the latest developments in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the EU's continued support for Ukraine and its people. © AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

An operation preceded by a request from the German authorities who alerted the Dutch anti-terrorist agency on Tuesday, December 12. After the alert, the agency raised the country's terrorist threat to its second highest level, ensuring that the possibility of an attack was “substantial.”

In Germany, police arrested three suspected Hamas members. Two men were arrested and a third was temporarily detained in the German capital. Authorities only identified the men by their first names and last initial, in line with German privacy rules.

They were identified as Abdelhamid al A., born in Lebanon; the Egyptian citizen Mohamed B., and Nazih R. and Ibrahim El-R., of Dutch nationality, born in Lebanon.

Authorities said three of the men “have been long-time members of Hamas and have participated in Hamas operations abroad. The suspects were closely linked to the military leadership of Hamas,” considered a terrorist organization by the European Union. (EU).

The German authorities pointed out that the detainees had participated remotely “for some time” in the organization's operations and assured that these individuals are “closely connected to the leadership of the military branch” of the Islamist group.

The German Prosecutor's Office also said that Abdelhamid Al A.'s mission was to find weapons hidden by members of the Palestinian group on European territory. “The objective was to transport the weapons to Berlin and have them ready for possible attacks against Jewish institutions in Europe,” the prosecutor said.

The three detained in the center of Berlin are now at the disposal of the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice, who will probably order their imprisonment.

“The arrest of four suspected members of the terrorist organization Hamas shows that our security services act extremely vigilantly and consistently,” said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

“We act with all the tools of the rule of law against those who threaten the lives of Jews and the existence of the State of Israel,” he added.

“Die Festnahme von vier mutmaßlichen Mitgliedern der Terrororganisation #Hamas zeigt, dass unsere Sicherheitsbehörden äußerst wachsam sind und konsequent handeln. Wir haben die islamistische Szene im Visier.” Bundesinnenministerin @NancyFaeser — Bundesministerium des Innern und für Heimat (@BMI_Bund) December 14, 2023



At the beginning of December, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson warned that Europe faced an “enormous risk of terrorist attacks” during the Christmas holiday period, in a warning she issued about terrorist attacks. Israel in Gaza, in which the community bloc of 27 countries has been involved in one way or another.

“The war between Israel and Hamas has demonstrated once again that unresolved conflicts in the immediate area of ​​Europe can escalate rapidly and create widespread regional instability,” Denmark's foreign intelligence service said.

Israel warns of threats in Europe

Upon learning of the arrests in European countries, Tel Aviv assured that these people were “preparing an attack on European soil aimed at killing innocent citizens.”

In a statement, Israel said that in recent years, Hamas has worked to expand its operational capabilities around the world, particularly in Europe, with the aim of “realizing its ambitions to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets at any time.” price”.

For his part, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, said that Thursday's arrests show the acute “terrorist threat” in the country, but said he was “relieved” by the vigilance of the security services. to whom he thanked for the protection “of Jewish life in Germany.”

According to recent data from the German Interior secret services, it is estimated that around 450 Hamas members who have carried out propaganda activities reside in the country.

With EFE and AP