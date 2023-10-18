Several regional airports were evacuated this Wednesday in France after receiving “attack threats” by email, according to police sources reported to the France Presse agency and France Télévisions. The airports affected are those of Lille, Lyon (Bron), Nantes, Nice, Toulouse, Beauvais and Biarritz. Versailles Castle has also been evacuated for the third time since Saturday, according to has reported in X (formerly Twitter). Alerts of this type have multiplied in the country since the murder on Friday of a French teacher by a young jihadist in a school in Arras, in the north. The Government has raised its anti-terrorist alert to the maximum.

The evacuations took place during the morning, according to the affected airfields. The Lyon aerodrome has reported in its Web page that air traffic has resumed and that it was a “false alarm”, and the one in Nice has specified that the evacuation was partial and was due to the presence of a suspicious package, something common, as confirmed by the press service to this newspaper. Lille airport has announced on social media that both staff and passengers can now safely return to the airport.

In Nantes, nearly 1,000 people were evacuated from the airport for more than two hours after the presence of a suspicious package, the prefecture reported to local media France Bleu. The same thing happened at Beauvais airport, north of Paris, according to its website. As for Toulouse, air traffic is “strongly disrupted” due to a bomb alert, and in Biarritz an evacuation was also carried out for 45 minutes, although the flights were not affected, as confirmed by the air service. press to this newspaper.

Travelers wait outside Toulouse airport this Wednesday. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU (AFP)

A spokesperson for the French Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) confirmed to AFP “bomb threats” and “terminal evacuations” on Wednesday morning in four operations centers — Lille, Lyon, Toulouse and Beauvais (north of Paris). )—, without offering more details. According to the DGAC online scoreboard, three airports were experiencing significant delays shortly after midday: Toulouse-Blagnac (two hours on arrival, one hour and a half on departure), Lille-Lesquin (one hour and a half on arrival and the exit) and Beauvais-Tillé (almost two hours at the exit).

Alerts of this type have multiplied in the country since the murder on Friday of Dominique Bernard, a 75-year-old language teacher, by a young jihadist at a school in Arras, in northern France. The attacker, identified as Mohammed Mogouchkov and a Russian national, also injured three other people before being arrested. After the incident, the Government raised its anti-terrorist alert to the maximum and has deployed the number of soldiers to 7,000.

In Belgium, the Ostend airport – located 25 kilometers from the city of Bruges – and two central squares in Ghent have also been evacuated following bomb threats. At the airport of the Belgian coastal city, fifty workers were evacuated – there were no passengers at the time – after a “threatening” email was received against several airports, according to the Belga agency. Security forces searched the facilities “as a precaution.” The airport was only closed for two hours and during that time flights were diverted to Brussels. At 2:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time, traffic had been restored.

At the same time, in Ghent it was decided to evacuate two central squares after the presence of a “suspicious package” was alerted, a suitcase that demining teams are checking, in addition to closing the southern bus station for the same reason.

Since the jihadist attack committed by a man of Tunisian origin on Monday in Brussels, which killed two Swedish citizens and injured a third, the entire country is under terrorist alert 3 (of a maximum of 4) of “serious threat”, which calls on the population to remain “vigilant” and allows a greater police presence on the streets.

The prime ministers of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, and Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, participated this Wednesday in a tribute in the Belgian capital to the fatal victims of the attack linked to the burning of copies of the Koran in Sweden in recent months, which have caused strong protests in the Muslim world.

