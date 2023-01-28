French military analyst and analyst Thibault Fouillet estimates that for every breakthrough in Ukraine at least 100 modern Western tanks are needed because of how heavily fortified they are and the Russian positions. This analyst from the Foundation for Strategic Research also believes that the massive concentration in a point of the front is essential to obtain a tactical and operational gain. Fouillet believes that the Zaporizhia front would be the most decisive for the future of the war.



territory of Ukraine occupied by Russia Military analysts believe that western tanks they should concentrate on the Zaporizhia front or between Kharkiv and Lugansk. territory of Ukraine occupied by Russia Military analysts believe that western tanks they should concentrate on the Zaporizhia front or between Kharkiv and Lugansk.

Compared to the Russian T-72, T-80 and modern T-90 tanks, the Leopard 2 that NATO promises to send to Ukraine have several advantages. In addition to being a standard for 15 NATO countries, experts point out that Russian tanks have a design flaw that makes them vulnerable and for which they have lost hundreds of units in Ukraine. Unlike modern western main battle tanks, the Russians store the ammunition under the turret. A fire caused by a shell or an impact causes the ammunition to explode decapitating the tank.



See also Elizabeth II: funeral of the monarch of the United Kingdom will mark the end of an era The design of the Leopard 2 and the M1-Abrams prioritizes the crew. The ammunition is separated in an armored compartment. If a shell hits the ammunition, the explosion would spread outward without harming the crew. The T-90 prioritize shooting speed. Ammunition is automatically loaded from a spout located below the crew making it vulnerable. An incendiary shell or fire on board can detonate all the ammunition, decapitate the tank and kill the entire crew. Dozens of photos taken in Ukraine show T-72 and T-90 tanks decapitated and destroyed by exploding ammunition. The design of the Leopard 2 and the M1-Abrams prioritizes the crew. The ammunition is separated in an armored compartment. If a shell hits the ammunition, the explosion would spread outward without harming the crew. The T-90 prioritize shooting speed. Ammunition is automatically loaded from a spout located below the crew making it vulnerable. An incendiary shell or fire on board can detonate all the ammunition, decapitate the tank and kill the entire crew. See also Tourism Families with children are now booking trips south, according to travel agencies, bookings have picked up week by week Dozens of photos taken in Ukraine show T-72 and T-90 tanks decapitated and destroyed by exploding ammunition. If a shell hits the ammunition, the explosion would spread outward without harming the crew. The design of the Leopard 2 and the M1-Abrams prioritizes the crew. The ammunition is separated in an armored compartment. The T-90 prioritize shooting speed. Ammunition is automatically loaded from a spout located below the crew making it vulnerable. An incendiary shell or fire on board can detonate all the ammunition, decapitate the tank and kill the entire crew. Dozens of photos taken in Ukraine show T-72 and T-90 tanks decapitated and destroyed by exploding ammunition.

Leopard 2s began to be manufactured in Germany in the 1970s, like the Soviet T-72s, but the Germans already had a much higher level of quality and armor than their Soviet rivals. There are several models of Russian tanks that can outspeed the more modern Leopards, but the maneuverability of these is better than most of the Russian main battle tanks active in the Ukraine.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The Leopard 2 was designed to have the ability to engage moving targets—also while traversing rough terrain—and features scopes for night combat. It has a fully stabilized main gun and has a computerized fire system.

In this report has collaborated Christian Segura

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.