In less than two weeks, the Mexico City Attorney General's Office (FGJCDMX) captured seven individuals allegedly involved in cases of family violence, including the crime of attempted femicide. This action was carried out as part of a series of ongoing investigations led by the relevant authorities.

The operations, carried out by agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) assigned to different specialized divisions, resulted in the location of eight men in total. These individuals were wanted in relation to re-arrest and arrest warrants issued by control judges, under suspicion of their participation in various cases of family violence and its equivalent variants.

The arrests were carried out in different municipalities of Mexico City, including Iztapalapa, Gustavo A. Madero, and Cuauhtémoc, as well as one of the accused who was already in custody, according to official information issued by the same prosecutor's office.