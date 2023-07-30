Governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev announced a provocation in the city on the eve of Navy Day

An elderly man broke a Molotov cocktail near the building of the military commandant’s office in Sevastopol. about this in his Telegram-the channel said the governor of the city Mikhail Razvozhaev.

The politician reported a provocation in the city on the eve of Navy Day (Navy). As the governor specified, the attacker is 63 years old. “I broke a Molotov cocktail near the military commandant’s office on Lenin,” he said.

According to the head, the building of the commandant’s office did not receive any significant damage.

Earlier in Sevastopol, explosions were heard from a working air defense system (air defense). At least two pops were heard. Air defense forces shoot down enemy drones.