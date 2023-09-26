Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

A Ukrainian missile attack hits the heart of the Russian Navy. The Russian elite sees the war as a catastrophic mistake.

Moscow – After the attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol in Crimea, even leading propagandists on Russian state TV expressed concern about Moscow’s ability to deter Ukrainian missiles – the hit is causing waves in Russia.

Former Kremlin adviser Sergei Markov said in an initial assessment that the incident showed “a clear escalation of attacks” by Western-supplied missiles and drones. “The air defense of the Russian army clearly needs serious reinforcements,” Markov wrote on Telegram, calling the attack Ukraine’s “largest attack on Crimea since the beginning of the war.”

Warning to Ukraine’s allies

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the channel RT (Russia Today) and a regular guest on Russian state television, wrote on Telegram that the blow was carried out by the collective West. She issued a warning to Kiev’s allies Ukraine war out of. “The escalation will continue exponentially until we are forced to give them all an ultimatum that from now on we will treat them as participants,” Simonyan wrote. She added that Ukraine’s allies should be treated as military opponents.

September 22, 2023: Missiles hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. © IMAGO/Sergei Malgavko

Sergei Mardan, host of Russian state television, described the hit on the naval headquarters as a “devastating blow to the entire Russian elite,” which he said wants to “freeze” the conflict in the fall of 2023. Mardan wrote on Telegram that the Russian elite did not want to fight and that a large-scale invasion would be a catastrophic mistake.

“The ideal path for them is a ‘limited’ military defeat of Russia,” Mardan said. “We just have to prove that we can’t win.” He added that Friday’s attacks destroyed the myth that “Crimea has been conquered without a single shot since 2014.”

Attack on Sevastopol with cruise missiles

Brady Africk, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, posted satellite images of the impact of the impact on X (formerly Twitter). Smoke could be seen rising from the building. Africk noted that videos showed Storm Shadow and SCALP cruise missiles delivered to Ukraine by France and Britain hitting the building.

The Russian Foreign Ministry adviser and director of the Russian Council for International Affairs, Andrei Kortunov, described the attacks as at most psychologically significant. He doesn’t believe “that they really do much damage militarily”: “No real critical military targets were hit,” said Kortunov BBC-Radio program “Today”. “The damage is fairly limited, at least from the reports we have received.” (skr)