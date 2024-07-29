Razvozzhaev explained the shots in Sevastopol as counter-sabotage measures

Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev Telegram-channel explained the sounds of gunfire that were heard in the city as counter-sabotage measures being carried out.

“In the area of ​​the Northern Mole, the fleet carried out PIDO activities – one shot was fired. It was loud,” he said.

Razvozzhaev emphasized that everything is calm in Sevastopol.

On the night of July 29, a missile threat was declared in Crimea and Sevastopol. Also, for the duration of the alert, traffic on the Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait was blocked.