The overall increase in the population of Russia in the period from 2018 to 2020 was identified in 21 regions. Sevastopol became the leader in population growth during this period. This is evidenced by research data published on April 5. “RIA News”…

According to the agency, Ingushetia, the Leningrad Region and Chechnya are also among the top three. The leaders in terms of population growth in quantitative terms were the Moscow Region, Moscow and the Krasnodar Territory. The largest population decline is observed in the Saratov, Kemerovo and Nizhny Novgorod regions.

On April 1, State Duma deputy Inga Yumasheva said that in order to eliminate demographic problems in Russia, it is necessary to stimulate the growth of the birth rate of its population, and not to import migrants.

According to her, in order to improve the indicators, it is also necessary to take such measures as the introduction of permanent and decent payments for the birth of a child, and they need to be paid from the moment the mother is registered for pregnancy.

The deputy also noted that maternity capital should be progressive and grow with the appearance of each subsequent child in the family.