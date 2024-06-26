Pentagon: The Ukrainian Armed Forces did not plan strikes on the Lyubimovka and Uchkuevka beaches in Sevastopol

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) did not plan to strike the Lyubimovka and Uchkuevka beaches in Sevastopol. This was stated by a Pentagon official. One of the rockets exploded over Uchkuevka when there were many vacationers there. As a result of the attack, 153 people were injured, four could not be saved.

The US said that Ukraine itself chooses where to attack

A Pentagon spokesman said RIA Newsthat the Ukrainian military chooses where to shoot. At the same time, he emphasized that the beaches in Sevastopol were not the target of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

“We estimate that a Russian anti-aircraft missile intercepted a Ukrainian missile that was flying towards a military target in Crimea, and shrapnel from the interception fell on the beach, injuring civilians,” he said.

He did not comment on reports that American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles were used in the attack and referred the question to the Ukrainian side.

The Russian Ministry of Defense blamed the US for the strike and promised a response

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on June 23 that the territory of Sevastopol was attacked by ATACMS ballistic missiles. Responsibility for the strike was placed on the United States, which supplied ATACMS missiles to arm Ukraine.

A total of five ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads were launched into the city. The Ministry of Defense reported that four missiles were shot down, but the fifth, as a result of air defense systems, deviated from its course and its warhead exploded in the air over the city. Fragments of the rocket fell on people relaxing on the beach.

According to the latest data, 153 people were injured. Four, including two children, could not be saved.

The Ministry of Defense promised that such actions will not go unanswered.