The head of Sevastopol Razvozhaev announced the attack of three drones on the sea bay

Three surface drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) attacked the sea bay. The Black Sea Fleet repulsed the attack, said the head of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev in Telegram-channel.

“A total of three objects have been destroyed by this hour. They tried to get into the bay, they also worked out air defense against an air target, ”wrote the head of the city.

The warships were not injured, Razvozhaev said, adding that several buildings on Lenin Street were damaged by the explosions of the destroyed drones – their windows were broken. There were no casualties.

According to the head of the city, the Russian military calmly repelled the attack of Ukraine, they continue to control the situation. Razvozhaev urged to trust only official information.

On the morning of Wednesday, March 22, residents of Sevastopol reported the sounds of explosions in the city. Then it was assumed that air defense systems (air defense) were working over the city. It was reported that at the moment when the explosions sounded, the US reconnaissance drone RQ-4 Global Hawk left the neutral airspace of the Black Sea.

Subsequently, the movement of maritime passenger transport was suspended in Sevastopol, without specifying the reasons. The authorities promised to inform residents additionally in case of changes in the operation of maritime transport.