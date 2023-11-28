The diploma ceremony to the singer and composer was attended by the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes

Singer and composer Seu Jorge received the diploma of ambassador of Culture on Monday (27.Nov.2033). The artist, the first to hold the title, was awarded the honor on the same day it was awarded. created through an act published in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) Monday (Nov 27). Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 138 kB).

The title is intended for people who play an important role in strengthening the country’s cultural policy and arts. The process of choosing ambassadors is carried out by the Ministry of Culture.

The tribute works in a similar way to the title of ambassador of Brazilian Tourism, promoted by Embratur (Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion). Singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and social activist Carlinhos Brown received his diploma on November 24th.

The title of Ambassador of Culture was granted to Seu Jorge during the launch of the initiative “Cultural Dialogues: Africa Brazil Caribbean Diaspora”, which was attended by Minister Margareth Menezes (Culture). The action marks, according to note of the federal government, “the consolidation of the process of building cultural and artistic exchanges between countries”.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the title recognizes Seu Jorge’s outstanding and important trajectory in different fields of arts. “An actor who participated, like others, in the process of strengthening and internationalizing Brazilian cinema, Seu Jorge has an established and successful musical career in Brazil and abroad.”, declared the organ.

The image of the honoree is associated with the promotion of national cultural policy and actions that strengthen the sector, without creating a burden on public authorities.

The ambassador will be invited to participate in national and international events, in person and virtual, to promote Brazilian arts and culture. When chosen, he also receives a certificate with the title associated with his name and the date of approval of the honor.