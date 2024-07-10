Jerusalem (Union)

Yesterday, dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi Gate, under heavy protection from Israeli forces, and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards. This was accompanied by military reinforcements at the gates of Al-Aqsa and the Old City to obstruct worshipers from reaching the holy places.

On the other hand, Palestinian governmental and civil institutions documented the Israeli army’s demolition and destruction of about 300 homes completely and 1,200 homes partially in the “Nour Shams” camp in the West Bank, during the repeated invasions of the camp.

The Nour Shams Camp Services Committee reported that the Israeli army deliberately destroyed the infrastructure, streets and public facilities.