Jerusalem (Union)

Yesterday, settlers renewed their storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under heavy protection from Israeli forces. The Jerusalem Endowments Department reported that dozens of settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Al-Maghariba Gate, and roamed its courtyards in a provocative manner, amidst a heavy deployment of the Israeli army in the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem.

In a related context, Israeli forces demolished a residential building in the town of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, as part of an Israeli plan to demolish 17 homes in the same area, to include them in the settlement plans, which are accelerating intensively, especially in Jerusalem and its surroundings.

In another context, the Arab League condemned yesterday the continued Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip since last October.

The Arab League said in a statement that “what is happening in Gaza is a flagrant violation of all international conventions and norms, in light of the complete failure of the international community to stop the aggression against civilians, relief workers and medical teams in the Strip while they are performing their humanitarian duty.” The statement condemned Israel’s continued “starvation policy” against civilians, preventing the arrival of humanitarian aid, restricting the movement of aid to those who deserve it, and the continuous and deliberate targeting of ambulances, hospitals and medical centers that suffer from a severe shortage of medical personnel, medicines and medical supplies and operate with very little available resources.