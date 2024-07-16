Jerusalem (Agencies)

A Palestinian report stated that settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday, under the protection of the Israeli police. According to the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), the settlers performed Talmudic prayers during their storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Eyewitnesses reported that settlers entered in more than one group, and that the occupation police turned the Old City into a military barracks, and hundreds of police officers were deployed at close distances at the gates of Al-Aqsa. The Israeli occupation forces tightened their military measures at the gates of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and imposed restrictions on the entry of worshipers.

Meanwhile, the European Union announced yesterday that it was imposing sanctions on five individuals and three Israeli entities, saying they were responsible for serious and systematic human rights violations against Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The list includes the “Tsav 9” group, which it said had blocked the way for humanitarian aid trucks carrying food, water and fuel to Gaza.