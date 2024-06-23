Jerusalem (Union)

Yesterday, a number of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, accompanied by the Israeli police. The Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of worshipers to Al-Aqsa, and tightened their military measures at the gates of the Old City, which they turned into a military barracks, where hundreds of police officers were deployed at close distances, especially at the gates of Al-Aqsa, according to what was reported by the Palestinian News Agency, Wafa.