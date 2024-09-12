Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday evening, Israeli settlers set fire to olive trees and Palestinian property in the village of Yatma, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Ahmed Sanobar, head of the Yatma village council, said that a group of settlers from the Rahalim settlement, built on the lands of Yatma and neighboring villages, set fire to olive trees, a vehicle, and a scrap metal warehouse in the village of Yatma, and withdrew directly toward the settlement.

Sanobar pointed out that “as a result of the settlers’ attack, a fire broke out in a number of olive trees and the vehicle, while the residents and civil defense crews rushed to control and extinguish the fire.”

According to data from the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, settler attacks after October 7, 2023, led to the killing of 19 Palestinians, the injury of more than 785, and the displacement of 26 Bedouin communities.

According to Israeli estimates, more than 720,000 settlers live in settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.