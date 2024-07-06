Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, extremist settlers set fire to Palestinian lands in the central West Bank, which led to the burning of large areas of it, without attempts to extinguish it succeeding, according to the Palestinian News Agency “Wafa”.

The mayor of the village of Turmus Ayya, east of Ramallah, Lafi Adeeb, said, “Extremist settlers burned Palestinian lands in the village, and we cannot control the road.”

Adeeb confirmed that “the fires are still burning strongly in dozens of dunams in plain areas, while the Palestinian Civil Defense team is unable to control them.”

He pointed out that “the settlers have been preventing Palestinians from accessing their lands for months, which has led to the proliferation of weeds in the fields planted with olive trees.”

For its part, the Palestinian state television said that settlers set fire to the “Turmus Ayya” plain.

In a related context, settlers attacked a school yesterday in the Khirbet Ibziq area, northeast of Tubas, according to WAFA.

The Director of Education in Tubas, Azmi Balawneh, said, “A number of settlers stormed the Challenge 10 School, vandalized the protective fence, and took down the Palestinian flag from the flagpole.”

It is noteworthy that the targeted school includes grades one to six, and 40 male and female students from “Khirbet Ibziq” and the surrounding areas study there.

In conjunction with the Israeli war on Gaza since October 7, settlers have escalated their attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.